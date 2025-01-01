The European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank, participated in the 15th Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15) in Montreal from 7 to 19 December.

At CBD COP15, various stakeholders that the Parties came together to agree on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework – a global strategy to safeguard nature and secure our common future. This Framework is essential for creating a level playing field and a stable operating environment, while unlocking new investment opportunities.

Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix lead the EIB delegation to contribute to bending the curve on biodiversity loss and environmental degradation and enhancing nature-positive investments.

Why we care about biodiversity: EIB’s lead biodiversity expert, Eva Mayerhofer, explained what’s at stake with the nature crisis.

Financing nature and biodiversity: EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix explained why there is no credible pathway to 1.5°C degrees if we do not get serious about protecting nature and halting and reversing biodiversity loss.

Events with EIB participation

11 December

The Future of Forests - Catalysing Sustainable Solutions for Natural Capital (14:45-15:45 GMT-5) – with Felipe Ortega-Schlingmann, Head of Bioeconomy division

Download the overview of EIB's new sector study "Forests at the heart of sustainable development"

13 December

The Role of the MDBs in taking forward the Global Biodiversity Framework: Following up on the Joint MDB Nature Statement (13:15-15:45 GMT-5) – with Stephen O’Driscoll, Head of Environmental, Climate and Social Policy

14 December

Opening plenary of the Finance and Biodiversity Day: “Depending on nature: protecting biodiversity to address systemic risks for the financial system” (9:30-10:30 GMT-5) – Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President

Replay the livestream of the plenary.

(9:30-10:30 GMT-5) – Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President Replay the livestream of the plenary. Risk, return and the role of data in unlocking investments into nature (9:30-11:00 GMT-5)

The discussion focused on the type, resolution and accessibility of data needed to unlock investments into nature, to track return and monitor asset risk from ecosystem degradation or biodiversity loss. We discussed how data providers need to tailor their products (for example indicators, earth observation products, indices) for the purposes of reporting, disclosure and valuation and return. We also talked about challenges inherent in biodiversity monitoring, such as geographic specificity and resolution, and how this might be overcome and mitigated in order to unlock finance for nature.

The speakers included: Jutta Paulus, Member of the European Parliament; Eva Mayerhofer, European Investment Bank; Andrej Ceglar, European Central Bank; Raj Kalia, Dark Matter Labs; Geraldine Ang, OECD; Klaas de Vos, Ocean Fox Advisory; Susanne Arvidsson, Nature by Numbers Lund University.

Replay the livestream of the event.

15 December