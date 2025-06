The EIB Group consists of:

European Investment Bank (EIB) : Focuses on long-term financing for large projects in infrastructure, innovation and climate action.

European Investment Fund (EIF): Specialises in enhancing access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises through venture capital, guarantees and microfinance.

The EIB Group mobilises finance and expertise for sustainable development, innovation, and economic growth in Europe, as well as around the world.



Nadia Calviño is the president of the EIB Group.