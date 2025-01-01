Our recruitment process

1. Search for vacancies
4. Interview and additional tests
If you are selected for the next phase, you will be invited to a panel interview, either in-person or online. This interview will help us learn more about your skills, experience, and personal fit, while giving you an opportunity to meet the hiring team and ask questions. Depending on the position, you may also be asked to complete additional assessments such as job-related tests, presentations, or case studies.
We also conduct online reasoning and personality assessments to understand your working preferences and thought processes. Results from these tests remain valid for one year and are shared with hiring managers and members of the selection panel for consideration.
5. Offer and pre-employment screening
After interviews and assessments, selected candidates receive a conditional offer from the EIB, detailing terms such as salary, benefits, and other relevant information. This offer is conditional upon:
This is typically assessed through the completion of a strictly confidential questionnaire and is accessible only by our medical service.
Once you have accepted the offer, we will send you your contract. It will be useful to plan your next steps, such as renting accommodation or enrolling your children in schools. The EIB will support you throughout the onboarding process.
Before we launch the pre-employment screening, you will be requested to fill out a self-declaration. If the self-declaration is in order, you will receive a contract with a conditional clause, subject to the successful completion of pre-employment screening managed by the external provider.
At this time, you will also be granted access to our newcomers’ portal, where you will find plenty of information about your relocation to Luxembourg and the administrative steps to be completed prior to your first day.
Indefinite contracts are subject to a successful probation period of 9 months. Probation periods for fixed-term contracts may vary from 3 to 6 months.
6. Onboarding
This is the final step if you’ve received a formal job offer. On your first day, you’ll participate in an induction session where you’ll meet colleagues and learn more about the EIB.