Our recruitment process

At the European Investment Bank, recruitment is more than just filling positions: it’s about identifying the right individuals to shape the future of Europe and beyond. Take a look at how our selection process works.

For any reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, contact us at disability@eib.org.

1. Search for vacancies

All job opportunities open to external applicants are published on our jobs portal, where you will find detailed information about roles, responsibilities, and qualifications. To apply, simply create an account, which you can use for future applications as well. You can also sign up for email alerts to stay informed about new job openings that match your interests.

Take a look at our eligibility criteria  

2. Application

If you are interested in one of our openings, please apply through our career portal by submitting your resume, cover letter, and answering screening questions specific to the position.

We accept applications and CVs only in English or French, our two official working languages. We encourage you to apply for roles that best match your skills and interests.

Helpful tips for applicants  

3. Screening

Once you submit your application, we carefully screen it to assess how well your qualifications align with the role. Shortlisted candidates may then be invited to participate in a digital interview, which could include a mix of pre-recorded questions and written responses. For certain roles, we might also ask you to complete a technical test to gain a deeper understanding of your skills and expertise.

For managerial roles, shortlisted candidates will also participate in a thorough external Assessment Centre, designed to evaluate key managerial and behavioural competencies. Following this process, you will receive a summary report, valid for one year, and have the opportunity to request feedback.

Core competencies for careers at the EIB  

4. Interview and additional tests

If you are selected for the next phase, you will be invited to a panel interview, either in-person or online. This interview will help us learn more about your skills, experience, and personal fit, while giving you an opportunity to meet the hiring team and ask questions. Depending on the position, you may also be asked to complete additional assessments such as job-related tests, presentations, or case studies.

We also conduct online reasoning and personality assessments to understand your working preferences and thought processes. Results from these tests remain valid for one year and are shared with hiring managers and members of the selection panel for consideration.

5. Offer and pre-employment screening

After interviews and assessments, selected candidates receive a conditional offer from the EIB, detailing terms such as salary, benefits, and other relevant information. This offer is conditional upon:

confirmation of medical aptitude/fitness for work

This is typically assessed through the completion of a strictly confidential questionnaire and is accessible only by our medical service.

satisfactory completion of a pre-employment screening

Once you have accepted the offer, we will send you your contract. It will be useful to plan your next steps, such as renting accommodation or enrolling your children in schools. The EIB will support you throughout the onboarding process.

Before we launch the pre-employment screening, you will be requested to fill out a self-declaration. If the self-declaration is in order, you will receive a contract with a conditional clause, subject to the successful completion of pre-employment screening managed by the external provider.

At this time, you will also be granted access to our newcomers’ portal, where you will find plenty of information about your relocation to Luxembourg and the administrative steps to be completed prior to your first day.

Indefinite contracts are subject to a successful probation period of 9 months. Probation periods for fixed-term contracts may vary from 3 to 6 months.

6. Onboarding

This is the final step if you’ve received a formal job offer. On your first day, you’ll participate in an induction session where you’ll meet colleagues and learn more about the EIB.

