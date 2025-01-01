Our traineeships offer a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in your chosen field, while also gaining insight into the impactful work we do at the EIB.

Eligibility to apply

If you are nearing graduation or have recently graduated, you may be eligible for one of our traineeships. To qualify, you should:

be in your final year at university, or a graduate with less than one year of work experience (since your last degree, excluding internships/traineeships which are shorter than nine months).

be a national of an EU Member State or an EU candidate country.

be proficient in English and/or French. Knowledge of additional EU languages will be an advantage.

The EU candidate countries are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.