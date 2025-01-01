Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Careers in Risk Management

Independent, effective risk management is essential to our operations. As one of the world’s largest multilateral borrowers and lenders, the EIB manages inherent risks in every operation we undertake.

Who we are

We are the European Investment Bank - one of the world's largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance. Our mission is to shape a better future for the European Union and beyond.

Why work for the EIB?

At the EIB, our mission is to make a meaningful impact on lives across the EU and beyond. Joining our team means you’ll be part of projects that promote sustainable growth, innovation, and positive change worldwide. You’ll have the chance to make a real contribution while expanding your skills and embracing new challenges.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and supported by a network of offices across Europe and globally, we provide an engaging and dynamic work environment. At the EIB, you can achieve your career goals while enjoying a balanced life, with excellent professional development opportunities through training, internal mobility, and merit-based growth.

Find out how our recruitment process works.

Meet our people

Sabrina, Senior Officer, Liquidity Management
Helene, Credit Risk Management Officer

Making an impact at the EIB

In Risk Management, you’ll play a critical role in assessing and pricing the risks of loans and investments, from inception through their lifecycle.

You may also support the evaluation and mitigation of various other risks across our global operations.

Your expertise will help safeguard our financial position and enable us to continue making a positive impact across Europe and beyond.

More on Risk Management careers

MANAGEMENT

You will guide a team in developing and implementing the Bank’s risk strategy, overseeing the effective management of key risk areas.

CREDIT RISK

You will assess financial risks for new and existing operations, including risk pricing and counterparty risk assessment, ensuring the credit quality of our highly diversified portfolio of transactions.

LIQUIDITY RISK

Through timely reporting and data accuracy, you’ll help optimise our liquidity position, directly supporting the Bank’s lending and funding activities.

MARKET RISK AND FINANCIAL RISK

Performing risk controls for ratings criteria, interest rate, credit, foreign exchange (FX) and concentration limits, as well as analysing the performance of portfolios within those parameters, you will contribute to the improvement of our financial risk measurements and data control processes.

OPERATIONAL RISK

By reviewing and enhancing internal procedures and controls, you’ll help reduce operational risks, aligning with best banking practices to ensure compliance and efficiency.

REGULATORY RISK

As our expert for prudential regulatory developments, you will assess and interpret regulatory impacts on our activities, shaping policies that ensure compliance and support practical operational needs.

RISK MODEL VALIDATION

You will validate and test financial models, ensuring they are accurate, reliable, and fit for decision-making, safeguarding the integrity of our risk management processes.

Resources

