Description

To promote smart growth in Turkey, in 2014 the EIB maintained its strong support for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and vital infrastructure with new signatures totalling EUR 2.1bn (2013: EUR 2.3bn). At EUR 1.1bn, the loans for SMEs took the lead, demonstrating the EIB’s active role in helping the country’s main job-providing sector. Targeting growth leverage, EIB financing in 2014 also supported other crucial sectors of the Turkish economy, such as the RDI activities of innovative export-oriented companies, transport, telecoms, environment, tourism, energy and urban development.