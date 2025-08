Description

EIB financing in Sweden amounted to 1.37 billion euros in 2018, with the European Investment Fund, an EIB subsidiary, adding a further 366 million euros, for a total of over 1.7 billion euros (SEK 18 billion) of impactful investment in the Swedish economy.

Ericsson and Northvolt benefitted of this, as did the banking sector through DLL and SG Finans Leasing.

In all, the EIB has invested over 8.4 billion euros (SEK 87,9 billion) in Sweden over the past five years (2014-2018) supporting European Union priorities.