Description

This factsheet provides an overview of the EIB Group activity in Poland in 2020. It highlights some of the projects supported by the EIB and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF). Financing for projects in Poland covered a wide range of sectors and priority areas: Infrastructure, Climate Action and Environment, Innovation and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. It has contributed to the country’s response to COVID-19, sustained a balanced regional development and promoted green and innovative projects.