Description

In 2018, the EIB Group (EIB and EIF) made available nearly EUR 2 billion in financing for projects in Finland, with EUR 1.79 billion coming from the EIB.

A large share of the activity involved fostering small and medium-sized companies in their research, development and innovation (RDI), as well as supporting major infrastructure projects and the healthcare sector. The European Investment Fund (EIF), for its part, committed nearly 145 million euros in equity and guarantees, supporting total investments of over half a billion euros.