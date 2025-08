Description

2021 was another record year for the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) in France with almost €14 billion in financing provided for investment in the public and private sectors. This was made up of €9.2 billion from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and €4.7 billion from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). For the first time, France received more EIB Group financing than any other country last year.