Description

The EIB Group provided a record global amount of nearly €95 billion in financing in 2021. It was also a record year for Finland, which received over €3 billion in financing. This included €1.7 billion from the EIB and €1.3 billion from the European Investment Fund, the EIB’s subsidiary specialising in risk finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Group’s total investment in Finland equalled 1.21% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).