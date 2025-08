Description

In Romania, as in other EU countries, the EIB supports investment projects that reduce disparities in regional development, strengthen economic competitiveness and improve living standards. In 2018, EIB lending in Romania amounted to some EUR 981m. Over the last five years (2014–2018), the Bank has provided EUR 4.1bn to finance projects in Romania. Financing projects that contribute to economic progress in EU-assisted areas remains the key activity of the EIB in the country.