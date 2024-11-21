Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Zypern : 200.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 36.000.000 €
Verkehr : 164.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/12/2024 : 18.000.000 €
16/07/2025 : 18.000.000 €
16/07/2025 : 82.000.000 €
18/12/2024 : 82.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2024
20240371
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATIONS AND WORKS - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
  • Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will support a multi-year road infrastructure programme implemented by the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Works in the Republic of Cyprus.

The aim is to support investments for the construction and rehabilitation of roads, motorways, including core trans-European networks (TEN-T) as well as related infrastructure to implement sustainable urban mobility plans, transport safety and resilience/climate adaptation measures. The project is expected to significantly improve accessibility, efficiency and road safety.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed project will support Cyprus in improving its road transport infrastructure. This is consistent with the EIB Public Policy Goal for sustainable cities and regions. The framework loan will support a multi-year programme of transport and public infrastructure investments including road construction and rehabilitation (including TEN-T), schemes supporting the implementation of sustainable urban mobility plans, transport safety, network management and climate change resilience and adaptation measures. Cyprus is an EIB Cohesion Priority region and a Just Transition Fund territory in the period 2021-2027, therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The project is expected to significantly address accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure), efficiency (congestion) and road safety externalities. Also, the project may be supported by technical assistance on areas related to sustainability rating of infrastructure projects and climate adaptation.

Moreover, EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, sculpted repayments, longer availability and grace periods, fixed interest rates for the whole duration of the loan, interest revision of conversion. It also serves to crowd in financing from other investors and also contributes to the diversification of the Borrrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure. 


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. Where and if applicable, this includes the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 November 2024
18 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Andere Links
Datenblätter
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
226686173
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240371
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Zypern
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL
Datenblätter
CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen