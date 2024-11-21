CYPRUS ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FL

The proposed project will support Cyprus in improving its road transport infrastructure. This is consistent with the EIB Public Policy Goal for sustainable cities and regions. The framework loan will support a multi-year programme of transport and public infrastructure investments including road construction and rehabilitation (including TEN-T), schemes supporting the implementation of sustainable urban mobility plans, transport safety, network management and climate change resilience and adaptation measures. Cyprus is an EIB Cohesion Priority region and a Just Transition Fund territory in the period 2021-2027, therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The project is expected to significantly address accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure), efficiency (congestion) and road safety externalities. Also, the project may be supported by technical assistance on areas related to sustainability rating of infrastructure projects and climate adaptation.

Moreover, EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, sculpted repayments, longer availability and grace periods, fixed interest rates for the whole duration of the loan, interest revision of conversion. It also serves to crowd in financing from other investors and also contributes to the diversification of the Borrrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.



