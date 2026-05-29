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Sustainable Water Advisory Facility (SWAF)

Your single entry point for EIB Advisory water sector support

EIB Advisory's Sustainable Water Advisory Facility provides technical and financial advice for the water sector.

Through this framework, we support the Water Resilience Programme by helping promoters plan, prepare and finance financially viable and sustainable investments.

The EIB works with public and private partners in Europe and around the world, and supports projects from early planning to implementation.

What we do

EIB Advisory supports water projects that improve access to water, reduce climate risks and strengthen the water sector.

We strengthen project preparation and implementation through technical assistance, and we improve investment planning and access to funding with financial advisory.

Access to clean and safe water

We help promoters prepare projects that improve water services, including:

  • upgrading ageing water networks
  • reducing water losses and improving efficiency
  • preparing projects that meet EU standards and can combine grants and loans
  • supporting solutions to reduce water pollution and treat harmful substances

Beyond Europe, we support water and sanitation projects where access remains limited, with a focus on technically sound project design and investment readiness.

The EIB joined the Water Forward coalition and committed to helping deliver water security for 300 million people by 2030.

Water resilience

We support projects that help communities adapt to climate change, including:

  • flood protection and water security infrastructure to ensure sustainable water availability and quality
  • drought resilience through water efficiency, storage and reuse
  • digital tools and increased cybersecurity
  • nature-based solutions, wherever feasible
  • advice on public-private partnerships for complex water projects
  • support for work on drought and flood risk insurance

SWAF supports the development of large-scale strategic water resilience investments in line with the Water Resilience Programme and the European Commission's Water resilience strategy.

A strong and competitive water sector

We support innovation and investment in the water sector by:

  • helping promoters develop and finance new water solutions
  • supporting projects using new technical tools and advanced treatment technologies
  • focusing mainly on private sector projects with clear public benefits

SWAF supports innovation that is critical for meeting complex water challenges, maintaining Europe’s global edge and supporting economic security.

Eligibility

How we support projects

EIB Advisory support is provided through the Bank’s own experts, external consultants and technical assistance grants.

Under SWAF we work with you to identify what best fits your needs for water sector support.

Our advisory support covers three areas.

Market development

  • analysis of investment needs and funding gaps
  • market and sector studies
  • risk and vulnerability assessments

Project advisory

  • technical support for studies, assessments and project preparation
  • advice on procurement and compliance with EU rules
  • financial advice on project structure and investment planning
  • support from early preparation through implementation

Capacity building

  • support to strengthen skills and systems
  • work with public authorities, regulators, financial institutions and water utilities
  • practical knowledge transfer through project support
Who can benefit

Advisory support is available to:

  • public authorities
  • private and semi-public entities
  • private companies with a public purpose

Support is usually free for public sector bodies and for private entities up to a set limit, subject to conditions.

Where we work

EIB Advisory support is available under SWAF:

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How to get support

Ask one of our experts your specific inquiry, who can further help and direct you.

Contact us  

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

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