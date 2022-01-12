Description

The massive resources the European Union is unleashing to rebuild after COVID-19 present a unique opportunity to deal with climate change and improve the ability of firms and individuals to compete in a more digital world. The Investment Report 2021/2022 examines how government interventions helped support investment and enabled firms to weather the crisis. The report’s analysis is based on a unique set of databases and data from a survey of 12 500 firms conducted in the summer of 2021.

The report’s Key Findings are available here.

Table of contents

The chapters in charts