Description
Innovative financing of infrastructure - the role of public-private partnerships: Infrastructure, economic growth, and the economics of PPPs.
- Preface by Philippe Maystadt, President
- Editors' introduction
- Roads on a downhill? Trends in EU infrastructure investment (Timo Välilä, Tomasz Kozluk and Aaron Mehrotra)
- Public capital and economic growth: a critical survey (Ward Romp and Jakob de Haan)
- Is there a lack of public capital in the European Union? (Christophe Kamps)
- How expensive are cost savings? On the economics of public-private partnerships (Timo Välilä)
- Public-private partnerships: contract design and risk transfer (Mathias Dewatripont and Patrick Legros)
To read the individual articles, please follow the respective links. The full version is accessible below.
