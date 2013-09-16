  • Publication information

    16 Sept 2013

    DOI: 10.2867/19888

    • Related tags

    • Economics

Part of the series :

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

This study explains the latest developments of the banking sectors in Mediterranean Partner Countries and discusses financing needs and opportunities that arise in these turbulent times. Its aim is to contribute to a better understanding of recent market developments as well as a to provide a useful reference text on banking in the region.