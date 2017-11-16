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S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Signature(s)

Montant
500 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 500 000 000 €
Transports : 500 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/04/2018 : 500 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
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28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
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28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
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28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
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28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 novembre 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/04/2018
20170166
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1413 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction of an approximately 200 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment following the route of the existing national road 61 in the north-eastern voivodship of Poland – Podlaskie. Short sections of the new road are located also in two other voivodships – Masovian and Warmian - Masurian.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a North Sea – Baltic TEN-T corridor. The project addresses the entire S61 road and will facilitate the passage of long distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Warsaw and the north – eastern part of Poland. The S61 road is providing the main connection in the north-south direction from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and further to other Baltic countries.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment, mostly along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites Ostoja Narwinska (PLH 200024), Dolina Dolnej Narwi (PLB 140014), Puszcza Augustowska (PLB 200002) and Ostoja Augustowska (PLH 200005). Several other NATURA 2000 sites (PLB 140014 Dolina Dolnej Narwi and PLH Ostoja Narwianska) are located in the vicinity of the project. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project is included in the "Programme of National Roads Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required

Documents liés
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
28/02/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
30/05/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82146152
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147452
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82146945
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82142943
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82146941
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147450
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147454
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82146943
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82146938
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147456
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Date de publication
28 Feb 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147448
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Date de publication
30 May 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90585065
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170166
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Résumé non technique - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Fiche technique
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

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