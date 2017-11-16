S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment, mostly along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites Ostoja Narwinska (PLH 200024), Dolina Dolnej Narwi (PLB 140014), Puszcza Augustowska (PLB 200002) and Ostoja Augustowska (PLH 200005). Several other NATURA 2000 sites (PLB 140014 Dolina Dolnej Narwi and PLH Ostoja Narwianska) are located in the vicinity of the project. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project is included in the "Programme of National Roads Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.