Frequently Asked Questions

DOES THE PUBLIC REGISTER CONTAIN ALL OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL DOCUMENTS HELD BY THE BANK?

No. The Public Register strikes a balance between its transparency objective and the administrative reality of the EIB. The Public Register currently contains both documents related to the projects financed by the Bank, which constitute the key part of the EIB’s activity, as well as some of the key policies with environmental content, strategies and guidelines produced by the EIB. Other documents such as brochures, press releases or other documents which might indirectly refer to the environment are already published on the Bank website and can be easily accessed by the public.

For more information, please see our “Guide to accessing environmental and social information/documents held by the EIB".