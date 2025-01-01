Request a document

How to request access to EIB documents and information

For documents that are already published in the public register, a link is provided directly to the document.

You can submit a request for access to documents/information held by the EIB by contacting us and describing the document and/or information you would like to receive. Requests will be treated according to the provisions of the EIB’s Transparency Policy.

All personal data submitted to the EIB in connection with requests for access to documents is handled strictly in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/175 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data.