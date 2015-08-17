Description

JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) provides independent expert advice and capacity building support to public authorities and final beneficiaries on how to plan, develop and implement high quality major projects to be co-financed by European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF), as well as programmes and sector strategies that deliver EU policy objectives.

JASPERS support is available to the majority of EU and Candidate Countries.

In the 2014-2020 programming period, JASPERS will offer project preparation support and strategic advice, training, thematic support and networking and independent quality review of projects to be submitted for grant finance.