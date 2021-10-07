Description

JASPERS offers integrated, area-based and targeted assistance to public authorities in preparing green, inclusive and sustainable urban investments that have the potential for EU financing. The priority is to help cities meet the goals of the new European Green Deal. It provides support to municipal or regional administrations, municipal enterprises and associations, managing authorities or intermediate bodies responsible for urban investment at national or regional level.

By transferring technical and financial knowledge to local authorities, JASPERS ensures that projects are carried out with the highest social and environmental standards. This helps cities develop projects more independently and attract funding more efficiently.