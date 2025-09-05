Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
REPowerEU and the EIB

Accelerating Europe's green transition

The Ukraine conflict sparked an energy crisis that laid bare Europe’s dependency on Russia and on foreign supply of fossil fuels. The ensuing energy crisis shored up public support for transitioning Europe’s economies to green energy, as a way of remedying our energy dependency.

The European Commission and EU members are working with local authorities and private firms to develop renewable energy sources, roll out energy efficiency measures and upgrade electricity grids to improve their efficiency, reliability, and resilience. This paves the way towards a secure and sustainable source of energy for the European Union and helps meet our climate goals.

REPowerEU: an ambitious EU plan

The European Union launched REPowerEU, an ambitious plan to reduce EU dependence on fossil-fuel imports and accelerate the green transition. 

In October 2022, the EIB announced it is substantially increasing its commitment to supporting the goals of the REPowerEU plan by providing €30 billion in additional financing over the next five years to businesses and public authorities for clean energy.

REPowerEU+: Boosting our support to sustainable energy

In July 2023, the EIB increased the financing targets of the original EIB Group commitment by 50% to €45 billion until 2027 under the EIB's REPowerEU+ initiative. This additional financing is expected to mobilise over €150 billion in new green investments, helping Europe cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

at a glance

REPowerEU is an EU plan aimed at reducing Europe's dependence on fossil-fuel and accelerating the transition to green energy. The EIB is providing €45 billion over the next five years, to support the goals of the REPowerEU plan.

Support for the EU-based wind industry

The wind energy sector plays a key role in achieving the EU’s renewable energy targets for 2030, requiring a significant scale-up and investment. The EIB approved a €5 billion package to support the EU-based wind industry, catalysing up to €80 billion of investments to manufacture and install the needed components for wind farms. These investments will enable around 32GW of new wind power capacity.

The European Wind Power Action Plan

The package supports the goals of the European Commission’s European Wind Power Action Plan that will help maintain a competitive wind energy supply chain. The plan calls on the EIB to de-risk commercial banks active in the wind sector through counter-guarantees. This allows them to issue more of the guarantees needed by wind equipment manufacturers to advance new projects.
  • The €5 billion package aims to support the EU-based wind energy industry by providing counter-guarantees to banks, allowing them to issue more guarantees needed by manufacturers for new projects.
  • The support is critical to foster job security and creation in the growing renewable energy sector and catalyse €80 billion in wind farm investments enabling around 32GW of newly installed wind power capacity.
  • While historically an EU success story, the wind sector now faces challenges like uncertain demand, slow and complex permitting, and resource and workforce shortages.
  • The European Commission's European Wind Power Action Plan aims to ensure clean energy transition goes with industrial competitiveness through a healthy and competitive wind energy supply chain, a secure project pipeline and a global level playing field.
  • The plan called on the EIB to develop counter-guarantees to de-risk banks active in the wind sector, easing financial strain on wind energy manufacturers caused by an expanding order book and a set of macro-economic challenges.
  • It is estimated that to reach the 45% renewable energy share target by 2030, installed wind capacity will need to increase to approximately 440GW. This is more than double the current capacity of 203GW. Reaching capacity targets would require €600 billion investment.
  • The wind industry is a highly specialised and concentrated business. Only a few manufacturers with production facilities in the EU have the capacity, technology and know-how to manufacture and install the needed components.
  • Without more EIB guarantees, manufacturers could face order limitations shifting production outside the EU, harming competitiveness.
  • The package supports objectives of the European Green Deal, the Net Zero Industry Act, and REPowerEU for clean energy and EU-produced technology.

Eligibility

REPowerEU+ supports projects in the following areas:

  • Renewable energy, energy efficiency and grid development
    Expanding and accelerating financing of renewable energy projects, as well as targeted energy and sustainable transport infrastructure such as electricity grids and storage or electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
  • Net-zero technologies and raw materials
    Financing the manufacturing and production of key net-zero infrastructure for strategic green technologies and the extraction, processing and recycling of strategic raw materials crucial for the green transition.
  • Workforce development
    Investments in skills and training for the green transition, including workforce training, support for education systems and higher education institutions.

Get support

We work with public and private sector partners to increase investment in energy projects.

We give direct loans to large companies and big projects. For small projects, we offer loans or other assistance through local banks, which in turn give finance to small firms.

Our advisory services offer a wide range of assistance to urban and regional development and many other clients who need help finding the right finance or assistance in developing a project correctly.

For climate projects, we provide innovative finance products that are not easily found in the private sector, and we can provide grants and technical assistance to get projects started.

REPowerEU in action

  •
    5 September 2025

    France: EDF and the EIB announce the signature of €500 million financing contract to support the modernisation and the resilience of Enedis-managed public electricity grid

    EDF (acting in its role as shareholder of Enedis, the public utility managing the power grid across 95% of France) has signed a €1 billion loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) . The loan will support Enedis’ investment programme, which aims notably to improve the network resilience to the impacts of climate change and the connection of decentralised renewable energy.

  • 20 March 2025

    Poland: Electricity grid to get further upgrades with EIB loan payment of over €400 million to Orlen Group

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed 1.7 billion Polish zlotys (€405 million) to electricity supplier Energa to improve and expand Poland’s electricity network. This is the third and final tranche of a 3.5- billion-zloty loan to Orlen for upgrades to power distribution grid in northern and central Poland.

  • 10 March 2025

    France: EIB and Orano sign a loan agreement for €400 million relating to the project to extend the Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Orano have announced the signing of a loan agreement for €400 million intended to finance a part of the investments in the project to extend the Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant located in Tricastin (Drôme/Vaucluse, France).

  • 11 February 2025

    Spain: EIB and Banco Santander join forces to boost Europe's wind energy manufacturers

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Santander have signed a €500 million counter-guarantee agreement that Santander will use to create a portfolio of bank guarantees of up to €1 billion, expected to unlock €8 billion of investment to support wind energy equipment manufacturing companies in Europe.

  • 19 December 2024

    EIB and EDP sign €700 million in loans to rollout renewable energy projects and to finance power grid expansion in southern Europe

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and EDP SA signed two loans totalling €700 million to finance the rollout of EDP Renewables’ energy projects in Portugal, Spain and Italy and the expansion and modernization of EDP´s electricity distribution networks in Spain and Portugal. EDP Renewables is a subsidiary of EDP SA

  • 16 December 2024

    EIB provides €243 million to ERG for renewable energy development in Italy, France and Germany

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €243 million in financing to leading independent clean wind and solar energy operator ERG Group to promote the development of renewable energy in Italy, France and Germany. These operations will contribute to achieving EU renewable energy targets and help beneficiary countries to meet commitments made in their national energy and climate plans.

  • 2 December 2024

    Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €400 million to Czech energy supplier ČEZ to upgrade and expand its electricity-distribution system across the country. The EIB credit will improve energy services and green power supply in the Czech Republic.

  • 29 November 2024

    Spain: EIB and Naturgy agree a €1 bn loan to invest in solar energy and onshore wind projects

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Naturgy have agreed a €1 bn loan to support investments in new solar energy and onshore wind power stations, as well as to modernise and convert existing sites into hybrid facilities in Spain. A €400 million initial tranche of the total agreement was signed in Madrid. The loan will also be used, to a lesser extent, for investments in batteries for renewable energy storage.

  • 21 November 2024

    Austria: EIB supports PÜSPÖK with €80 million for agrivoltaics

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €80 million to the PÜSPÖK Group to build six agrivoltaic farms in Burgenland, Austria. This innovative project is being financed together with Erste Bank of the Austrian group of savings banks (Sparkassen). Erste Bank is providing a loan of €43 million, of which €28 million will be refinanced by the EIB.

The EIB, a long-standing partner

Our support to the energy sector

We finance sustainable energy projects worldwide. We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing more financing for clean energy and innovative solutions to make the world a cleaner, greener place for future generations.

Over the past decade, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has channelled around €147 billion into the European Union’s energy sector and additional finance for clean energy projects around the world. The EIB Group had a record year in 2024 in terms of energy financing volume, providing more than €31 billion for projects in the sector.

Our support for energy  

 

 

