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ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 173,686,495.88
Countries
Sector(s)
Colombia : € 173,686,495.88
Energy : € 173,686,495.88
Signature date(s)
20/06/2025 : € 173,686,495.88
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Otros Planes y Programas
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Related public register
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Servicios Ecosistémicos
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización Biótica
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Objetivos
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Desmantelamiento y Abandono
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia - Medio Abiótico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO y Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Inversión Forzosa de no Menos del 1%
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del Área de Influencia
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Fisico Paisaje
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia de Paisaje
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación del Plan de Compensación del Componente
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Biótico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Socioeconómico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Abiótico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Biótico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Socioeconómico y Cultural
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Plan de Compensación del Componente Biótico
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Gestion del Riesgo
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Presentación de Requerimientos
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Social
Related public register
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Paisaje y Servicios Ecosistémicos

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2025
20250049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
ENEL COLOMBIA SA ESP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 174 million)
USD 405 million (EUR 353 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation is an investment loan concerning the construction of two solar PV projects, Guayepo III and Atlantico, in Colombia.

The aim is to support the development of the European private sector in energy infrastructure and climate change mitigation beyond the Union's borders. By facilitating renewable energy investments in Colombia, the initiative will contribute to advancing climate change mitigation efforts. Additionally, the project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting sustainable development, in line with the EIB's climate action lending objectives. The operation will also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed. In particular, it is expected to support Goal 7, "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all," and Goal 13, "Climate Action."

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises the construction and operation of two large utility-scale solar PV schemes in Colombia. The schemes are part of a wider solar PV cluster of c. 1 GW renewable capacity developed in the Atlántico region, part of which has been supported by the Bank.


The operation supports the EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector in the fields of sustainable energy and climate change outside Europe and is expected to advance several SDGs. The project contributes to the climate and energy priority under the Global Gateway, which promotes the green transformation and commitments of the Paris Agreement on climate change.


The Project has excellent rated economic rate of return and broader social benefits considering the implementation and operation efficiencies achieved by the Promoter and clean/renewable electricity generated at a lower cost than fossil fuel-based alternatives in Colombia. In addition, the project addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.


EIB financing provides flexible structure and favourable terms tailored to the Promoter's needs and not available in the local banking market, including an extension of tenor well beyond what is available in the market, upfront disbursements, and alignment with the economic life of the assets to be financed.


EIB contribution improves existing standards implemented by the Promoter through provision of advice on environmental and social matters. The EIB's participation facilitates the financing of renewable energy projects by providing long-term funding under conditions that improve the bankability of the initiative.


The Promoter has extensive experience and strong capabilities in the design, implementation, and management of utility-scale renewable energy projects, supported by EIB technical contribution improving the quality of the project. Furthermore, the operation will strength the EU strategic interests in the region as the promoter is an Italian company.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will generate environmental benefits by supporting new renewable energy generation capacity that help to mitigate climate change. If the renewable energy plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether EIAs are required. Following Colombian national legislation, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is required for such projects and has therefore been has been carried out by the promoter. The related processes and their conclusions will be assessed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 June 2025
20 June 2025
Related documents
10/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Resumen Ejecutivo
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Otros Planes y Programas
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
12/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Servicios Ecosistémicos
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización Biótica
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Objetivos
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Desmantelamiento y Abandono
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia - Medio Abiótico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO y Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Inversión Forzosa de no Menos del 1%
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del Área de Influencia
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Fisico Paisaje
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia de Paisaje
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación del Plan de Compensación del Componente
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Biótico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Socioeconómico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Abiótico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Biótico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Socioeconómico y Cultural
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Plan de Compensación del Componente Biótico
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Gestion del Riesgo
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Presentación de Requerimientos
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Social
15/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Paisaje y Servicios Ecosistémicos

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
10 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
245518869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244846018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244847415
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Otros Planes y Programas
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844320
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Publication Date
12 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244848640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Servicios Ecosistémicos
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244848914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244848841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización Biótica
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240565437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Objetivos
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244839092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Desmantelamiento y Abandono
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244839182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244850555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244840932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240567665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia - Medio Abiótico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244852172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244839184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO y Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244840934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244853098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Inversión Forzosa de no Menos del 1%
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244847989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849562
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del Área de Influencia
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240543545
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240565436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244840813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244850554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Fisico Paisaje
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240569203
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240559469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia de Paisaje
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación del Plan de Compensación del Componente
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240549615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Biótico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240557857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244833825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Socioeconómico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244840814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Abiótico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Biótico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244849444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Socioeconómico y Cultural
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244847031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244844135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Plan de Compensación del Componente Biótico
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240561067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Gestion del Riesgo
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244848913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Presentación de Requerimientos
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244848915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240561637
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240551027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Social
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240563618
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Paisaje y Servicios Ecosistémicos
Publication Date
15 Jul 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244846020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20250049
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
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Other links
Summary sheet
ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY

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