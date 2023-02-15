UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the updated EU strategy on Central Asia (2019) and the EU-Uzbekistan comprehensive agreement (2019), and it contributes to Uzbekistan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action, and will contribute to reduce the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources. The project will solely rely on revenues from a fixed tariff which was set through a competitive tender procedure. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a social benefit.





The Bank's proposal consists of a project financing structure, tailored to the expected cash flows to be generated, therefore providing significant added value to the project, together with other International Finance Institutions.