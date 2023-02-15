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UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,940,940.21
Countries
Sector(s)
Uzbekistan : € 76,940,940.21
Energy : € 76,940,940.21
Signature date(s)
3/04/2023 : € 18,303,600.74
3/04/2023 : € 19,010,253.91
3/04/2023 : € 39,627,085.56
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Related press
Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output

Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2023
20210033
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
ABU DHABI FUTURE ENERGY COMPANY - PJSC - MASDAR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 84 million (EUR 78 million)
USD 650 million (EUR 607 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The construction and operation of three independent solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totaling c. 897 MWac, located in Uzbekistan. Two of these projects are developed under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program and are located in the Jizzakh and the Samarkand region. The third project is developed under the ADB Uzbekistan Solar Program and located in the Surkhandarya region (Sherabad district).

The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation. The project is technically and economically sound and will make a strong contribution to the achievement of the Bank's objectives in terms of Climate Action finance outside the EU, by extending EIB financing to three utility-scale PV plants in Uzbekistan, a sector that will require significant additional external funding over the next years. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), and Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control). The project is also aligned with the EIB's lending policy by contributing to Uzbekistan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions and Climate-Resilient Development under the Paris Agreement.

Additionality and Impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the updated EU strategy on Central Asia (2019) and the EU-Uzbekistan comprehensive agreement (2019), and it contributes to Uzbekistan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action, and will contribute to reduce the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources. The project will solely rely on revenues from a fixed tariff which was set through a competitive tender procedure. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a social benefit.


The Bank's proposal consists of a project financing structure, tailored to the expected cash flows to be generated, therefore providing significant added value to the project, together with other International Finance Institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the plants were located within the EU, they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The transmission lines for Jizzakh and Samarkand would fall under Annex I and be subject to an EIA. It is likely that the plants will undergo EIA processes under the national legislation. In any case, the project will be required to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 February 2023
3 April 2023
Related documents
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Other links
Related press
Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166643347
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166649565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166643451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166625280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166648022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166653800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166636341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166635245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166631277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166644036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166650746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166643450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166650514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166631278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166631998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166641145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166633870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Publication Date
29 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167752009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Data sheet
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Related press
Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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