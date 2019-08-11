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IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 600,000,000
Energy : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2020 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Teruel
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Barcience
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoraciόn y Evaluaciόn Ambiental del Modificado al proyecto del Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoración del cumplimiento de la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Documento Ambiental - Parque Eόlico Capiechamartín
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del proyecto de Instalaciόn de Planta Fotovoltaica FV Andévalo
Related public register
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Panondres
Related public register
10/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Olmedilla
Related public register
26/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar 'Romeral'
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Evaluación Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico El Cordel y Vidural
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Verdigueiro
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Fotovoltaica Arenales (Caceres)
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz II
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz II
Related public register
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz I
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz III
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV Majada Alta
Related public register
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV San Antonio
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Evaluacion de Efectos Sinérgicos - Almaraz III
Related public register
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
Related public register
20/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Memoria - FV San Antonio
Related public register
14/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Valoración y Evaluación Ambeintal del Modificado al proyecto - Parque Eólico Valdesantos
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
PUYLOBO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
CECLAVIN ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2020
20190811
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1336 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to finance several renewable energy generation plants across Spain, including several convergence regions.

The aim is to implement a number of renewable energy plants (solar photovoltaic and onshore wind) schemes in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Promoters' procedures for review of compliance of the investments with EU procurement, environmental and state aid legislation, where relevant.

Promoters' procedures for review of compliance of the investments with EU procurement, environmental and state aid legislation, where relevant.

Related documents
14/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Teruel
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Barcience
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoraciόn y Evaluaciόn Ambiental del Modificado al proyecto del Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoración del cumplimiento de la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Documento Ambiental - Parque Eόlico Capiechamartín
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del proyecto de Instalaciόn de Planta Fotovoltaica FV Andévalo
09/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Panondres
10/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Olmedilla
26/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar 'Romeral'
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Evaluación Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico El Cordel y Vidural
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Verdigueiro
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Fotovoltaica Arenales (Caceres)
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz II
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz II
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz I
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz III
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV Majada Alta
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV San Antonio
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Evaluacion de Efectos Sinérgicos - Almaraz III
17/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
20/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Memoria - FV San Antonio
14/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Valoración y Evaluación Ambeintal del Modificado al proyecto - Parque Eólico Valdesantos
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related projects
Related sub-project
EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
PUYLOBO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
CECLAVIN ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
14 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130277028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Teruel
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133136255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Barcience
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133139180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoraciόn y Evaluaciόn Ambiental del Modificado al proyecto del Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133111595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Valoración del cumplimiento de la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133112201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Documento Ambiental - Parque Eόlico Capiechamartín
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133108122
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Fuente Blanca
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133125551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del proyecto de Instalaciόn de Planta Fotovoltaica FV Andévalo
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133132050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Panondres
Publication Date
9 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149145732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Olmedilla
Publication Date
10 Sep 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149121697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar 'Romeral'
Publication Date
26 Nov 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151451631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Evaluación Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
Publication Date
27 Nov 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151444803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico El Cordel y Vidural
Publication Date
27 Nov 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151456638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Encinillas
Publication Date
27 Nov 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151452247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Verdigueiro
Publication Date
27 Nov 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151453656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Fotovoltaica Arenales (Caceres)
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152057195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141868401
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz II
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141877225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz II
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141870901
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Sinérgico - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Almaraz I
Publication Date
17 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141869198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Almaraz III
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141872381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141869780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV Majada Alta
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152427870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - PV San Antonio
Publication Date
17 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152422981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Evaluacion de Efectos Sinérgicos - Almaraz III
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141877226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - PV Francisco Pizzaro
Publication Date
17 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152407690
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Memoria - FV San Antonio
Publication Date
20 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141869788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811 - Valoración y Evaluación Ambeintal del Modificado al proyecto - Parque Eólico Valdesantos
Publication Date
14 Dec 2021
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136471543
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190638390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190811
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
IBERDROLA SPAIN GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
EXTREMADURA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
HERRERA ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
PUYLOBO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811
Related sub-project
CECLAVIN ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2019-0811

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