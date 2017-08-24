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SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
São Tomé e Principe : € 12,500,000
Transport : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2024 : € 2,500,000
19/12/2019 : € 12,500,000
(*) Including a € 2,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20170824
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
REPUBLICA DEMOCRATICA DE SAO TOME E PRINCIPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 28 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reconstruction, upgrading and coastal protection of the Sao Tome City's main avenue, Avenida Marginal 12 de Julho. The project aims to improve the road safety and connectivity, being the key part of the primary national road network and core element of the capital's urban regeneration and tourism development.

The project aims to improve safety for pedestrians, motorised as well as non-motorised vehicles on the road and the hinterland, its connectivity as transport and coastal protection corridor and ultimately its climate resilience. The project will also include Technical Assistance for project preparation and implementation. In detail, the project will: i) improve the connection between the capital and the country's main airport; ii) improve the mobility conditions within the capital area; iii) contribute to the improvement of the overall road network by enhancing the link between the national roads EN1, EN2 and EN3; iv) increase the protection of the coastal stretch along the road against erosion and flooding; v) increase the attractiveness of the capital's waterfront for both locals and tourism development; and vi) improve accessibility to the coast and the conditions of fishery landing sites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments will focus on essential road rehabilitation and coastal protection with direct positive impact in people's livelihoods and the Sao Tome island's environment. The project was subject to a preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which will be complemented during project preparation with additional studies as needed. An Environmental Permit has been issued for the project. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be part of the project preparation. Details will be assessed during appraisal.

It is required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project is in full support of investments in transport infrastructure (SDG 9), Climate Action (SDG 13) and sustainable and resilient cities (SDG 11), by reducing road users' cost and increasing transport and urban infrastructure resilience, a pre-condition for poverty reduction (SDG 1) and achieving sustainable economic growth (SDG 8). It will also directly contribute to the implementation of Sao Tome's "Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)", agreed under the COP 21 'Paris Agreement, which prioritises climate adaptation measures.

Related documents
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Related projects
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Publication Date
16 Oct 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123647157
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
16 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123647163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Publication Date
16 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123647161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Publication Date
16 Oct 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123647159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Publication Date
2 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123210035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160027233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160029337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160031134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160027107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160024606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160025806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160029331
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160031133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160025807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160029330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160024603
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160025809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160029334
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160030934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170824
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Regional - Central Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Other links
Summary sheet
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Data sheet
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications