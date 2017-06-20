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S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 580,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 580,000,000
Transport : € 580,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/01/2018 : € 580,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-Sokołów Młp.-Świlcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Lublin-voiv. Border
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED voiv. border-Sokolow_Mlp
Related public register
20/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19- EIA Świlcza Rzeszów Południe
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Dabrowica-Konopnica
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - SEIA Sokołów Młp.- Stobierna
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Lublin-voiv. border
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - EIA voiv. border-Sokolów Młp

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/01/2018
20120665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 580 million
EUR 1449 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of several segments of the S19 expressway between Lublin and Rzeszow in eastern Poland

The project forms part of the broader north-south S19 expressway route in eastern Poland, eventually extending from the Belorussian border (Hrodna) to the Slovakian border (near Barwinek). It will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic, including Warsaw-bound traffic originating from the Rzeszow region. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle-operating-cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU). EIAs have been completed for all sections and environmental decisions issued. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively) is required. Three of the sections: Krasnik – Lasy Janowskie, Lasy Janowskie – Nisko and Nisko – Sokolow Malopolski go through or border Natura 2000 areas (viz PLH060078 Polichna, PLB 0600005 Lasy Janowskie, PLH 060031 Uroczyska Lasow Janowskich; PLH 180020 Dolina Dolnego Sanu ; PLB 180005 Puszcza Sandomierska (on site border) PLH 180055 Enklawy Puszczy Sandomierskie). These will be further examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas and whether supplementary EIAs are needed. The Bank will discuss the permits needed to implement the project with the promoter/competent authorities on environmental issues, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and the protected areas affected by the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-Sokołów Młp.-Świlcza
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Lublin-voiv. Border
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED voiv. border-Sokolow_Mlp
20/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19- EIA Świlcza Rzeszów Południe
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Dabrowica-Konopnica
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - SEIA Sokołów Młp.- Stobierna
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Lublin-voiv. border
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - EIA voiv. border-Sokolów Młp

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-Sokołów Młp.-Świlcza
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76539319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Lublin-voiv. Border
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76534545
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED voiv. border-Sokolow_Mlp
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76534059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Publication Date
20 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79428866
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19- EIA Świlcza Rzeszów Południe
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76540748
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Dabrowica-Konopnica
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76542869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
Publication Date
1 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76555622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - SEIA Sokołów Młp.- Stobierna
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76546395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Lublin-voiv. border
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76539630
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76542739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - EIA voiv. border-Sokolów Młp
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76533831
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120665
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-Sokołów Młp.-Świlcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Lublin-voiv. Border
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED voiv. border-Sokolow_Mlp
Related public register
20/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19- EIA Świlcza Rzeszów Południe
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - ED-S19 Dabrowica-Konopnica
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - SEIA Sokołów Młp.- Stobierna
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Lublin-voiv. border
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19-EIA Sokołów MLP. Swilcza
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY - S19 - EIA voiv. border-Sokolów Młp
Other links
Summary sheet
S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY
Data sheet
S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications