S19 LUBLIN-RZESZOW EXPRESSWAY

Summary sheet
Construction of several segments of the S19 expressway between Lublin and Rzeszow in eastern Poland
The project forms part of the broader north-south S19 expressway route in eastern Poland, eventually extending from the Belorussian border (Hrodna) to the Slovakian border (near Barwinek). It will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic, including Warsaw-bound traffic originating from the Rzeszow region. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle-operating-cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some safety and environmental benefits.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU). EIAs have been completed for all sections and environmental decisions issued. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively) is required. Three of the sections: Krasnik – Lasy Janowskie, Lasy Janowskie – Nisko and Nisko – Sokolow Malopolski go through or border Natura 2000 areas (viz PLH060078 Polichna, PLB 0600005 Lasy Janowskie, PLH 060031 Uroczyska Lasow Janowskich; PLH 180020 Dolina Dolnego Sanu ; PLB 180005 Puszcza Sandomierska (on site border) PLH 180055 Enklawy Puszczy Sandomierskie). These will be further examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas and whether supplementary EIAs are needed. The Bank will discuss the permits needed to implement the project with the promoter/competent authorities on environmental issues, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and the protected areas affected by the project.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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