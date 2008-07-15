Wienerberger Production Development

Summary sheet
The project concers production development – green field and enhancement of existing plants – in several countries in CEE (Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Hungary), which are within convergence regions of EU.
The project is designed to implement the company’s strategy to consolidate and expand its leading position in the market for traditional construction materials (bricks and tiles). The projects aim to bring more efficient technology and higher environmental compliance with EU and local standards and should result in more sophisticated products in terms of technical properties as well as quality, ease of handling and thermal insulation.
Parts of the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11 as amended. EIA screenings are ongoing for the greenfield plants and consultants have been appointed. This will be reviewed during the appraisal, in particular the situation with regard to the exploitation of the quarries. The plants are expected to be built to BAT standards and have limited atmospheric and liquid emissions. The R&D efforts should moreover lead to less environmentally intrusive products
The promoter is a private company operating in the construction sector, which is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Manufacturing
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