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WIENERBERGER PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 6,000,000
Lithuania : € 19,000,000
Czechia : € 25,000,000
Poland : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2009 : € 6,000,000
3/12/2009 : € 19,000,000
3/12/2009 : € 25,000,000
3/12/2009 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Wienerberger: Brozany- Cihelna - CS
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Toruń - PL
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Environmental Documents - Bataszek Plant - HU
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Zaklad Dobre - PL
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Wniosek Lebork - PL
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Zaklad Lebork - PL
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Toruń - PL
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Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Oleśnica - PL
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Environmental Documents - Bataszek Plant - HU
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Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2009
20080133
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wienerberger Production Development
Wienerberger AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million up to 50% of project cost
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concers production development – green field and enhancement of existing plants – in several countries in CEE (Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Hungary), which are within convergence regions of EU.

The project is designed to implement the company’s strategy to consolidate and expand its leading position in the market for traditional construction materials (bricks and tiles). The projects aim to bring more efficient technology and higher environmental compliance with EU and local standards and should result in more sophisticated products in terms of technical properties as well as quality, ease of handling and thermal insulation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Parts of the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11 as amended. EIA screenings are ongoing for the greenfield plants and consultants have been appointed. This will be reviewed during the appraisal, in particular the situation with regard to the exploitation of the quarries. The plants are expected to be built to BAT standards and have limited atmospheric and liquid emissions. The R&D efforts should moreover lead to less environmentally intrusive products

The promoter is a private company operating in the construction sector, which is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Manufacturing

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Wienerberger: Brozany- Cihelna - CS
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Toruń - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Bataszek Plant - HU
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Zaklad Dobre - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Wniosek Lebork - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Zaklad Lebork - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Toruń - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Oleśnica - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Bataszek Plant - HU
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Wniosek Dobre - PL
Related publications
Environmental Documents - Wienerberger Zaklad Olesnica - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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