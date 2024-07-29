Poland: EIB extends loan worth more than €230 million to PGE to modernise Polish railway’s power system

EIB lends Poland’s top utility PGE PLN 1 billion to upgrade rail network’s power systems.

EIB credit to help make Poland’s rail services greener and faster.

Works by subsidiary PGE Energetyka Kolejowa to be completed in 2028.

Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), Poland’s top utility, received a PLN 1 billion loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to upgrade power systems for the country’s railway network. The 18-year credit marks the EIB’s sixth contract with the group, which currently benefits from credit lines at the bank topping €1.3 billion.

“We are a proven partner for large infrastructure investments in Poland,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “The modernisation of railway lines enhances the quality of life for residents and is beneficial for business. It is also conducive to sustainable development, which is a key priority for the European Union.”

The contract covers the construction of 43 electrical substations, which convert electrical energy between alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) needed to power trains in Poland, as well as the modernisation of 24 substations. In addition, the accord includes the construction of high-voltage and medium-voltage power lines, as well as accompanying infrastructure for efficient power supply to the domestic rail network.

“Both the specific nature of electricity supply to the railway sector and the growing demands of rail carriers require us to take very specific actions that will guarantee the adequate capacity and efficiency of railway power systems,” said PGE Group Management Board Vice-President Przemysław Jastrzębski, who is responsible for finance. “Cooperation with the EIB gives us the tools we need to carry out those tasks. Thanks to the obtained funds, we will be able to invest in modern power infrastructure and develop innovative renewable energy projects - such as recuperating and storing energy from breaking trains - that accelerate the transformation of the Polish power system.”

PGE Energetyka Kolejowa’s Modernisation of Power Systems (MUZa) investment project increases railway safety, the capacity of rail lines and the speed of trains, reducing journey times.

The project is in line with the EU’s goal of promoting sustainable transport. Better rail connections will accelerate regional convergence, ease road-traffic congestion and reduce energy consumption, air pollution and noise in Poland.

Background information

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030.

The PGE Group is the largest domestic power company. The group’s strategic goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.