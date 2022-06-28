© Getty

€96 billion financing represents 30% of total EIB lending in 2017-2021.

The EIB supported 1 218 urban development projects between 2017 and 2021.

The EIB provided technical assistance and advisory services for cities in the European Union and developing and emerging economies.

Between 2017 and 2021, the EIB provided over €96 billion in urban lending in support of 1 218 projects (direct and intermediated) targeting priority objectives of the Bank such as urban regeneration, sustainable urban mobility, green and climate-smart cities, social inclusion and the circular economy. This represents 30% of total EIB lending over the past five years.

Within the European Union, the EIB uses its full range of instruments in the urban sector. The EIB also contributes to urban project preparation, knowledge creation and innovation. Our project teams provide advisory services during project preparation, due diligence and implementation.

The main beneficiaries in the European Union were France (€15.6 billion), Italy (€12.2 billion) and Germany (€11.4 billion), absorbing 47% of all lending to urban projects. The other main beneficiaries were Poland (€6 billion) and Spain (€5.9 billion), absorbing a further 15% of overall lending to these projects. In addition, countries with cumulative loans exceeding €3 billion over the 2017-2021 period were Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium.

Since 2017, EIB signed over 60 direct and over 30 intermediated operations in Poland dedicated to urban infrastructure development, relating mainly to municipal transport infrastructure; urban renewal and planning; the environment; cultural, educational, recreational and healthcare facilities; municipal housing; and public buildings.

The EIB at the World Urban Forum

During the World Urban Forum in Katowice, EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska and EIB experts will be discussing how to scale up financing for urban development around the world. In particular, EIB participants will speak about the social, financial and institutional challenges of affordable housing and how the EIB — through its new development arm EIB Global — is supporting urban development projects in developing and emerging economies, including through technical assistance for project preparation.

Held every two years, the World Urban Forum is the premier global conference on urbanisation convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska said: “Cities account for more than 70% of global carbon emissions and consume two-thirds of the world’s energy. By 2050, 2.5 billion people are expected to migrate from rural to urban areas. To address these twin challenges, the urban development decisions we are making today must be green, sustainable and inclusive. The EIB has a strong track record in supporting cities around the world and we stand ready to work with EU Member States and partners worldwide, to scale up our support for urban development. I am confident that with closer cooperation among international and local partners, we will create a good quality of life in the cities of tomorrow.”

Technical assistance for climate action in cities around the world

Funded by Germany’s International Climate Initiative (IKI), the EIB and Germany’s Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)) are cooperating to ensure adequate management of climate and environment risks in projects across the globe. The FELICITY programme (Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment – Cities Advisory Facility) aims to help cities and municipalities to build their capacities to prepare and implement low-carbon infrastructure projects, linked to subsequent potential financing by the EIB.

Supported by Germany and Luxembourg, the City Climate Finance Gap Fund paves the way for delivering ambitious infrastructure development for low-carbon, resilient and liveable cities. It provides technical assistance to cities in developing and emerging countries for early-stage planning and project preparation. It unlocks a pipeline of financially viable urban investments that contribute to local transformation, global climate goals and green recovery.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas — infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.