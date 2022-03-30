EIB delegation to meet Ministers, banking and business leaders

Central Bank of Jordan and EIB hosting business financing conference

Vice President to attend National Conveyor Project pledging conference

European Investment Bank Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti will make a two-day visit to Jordan later this week to strengthen cooperation with Jordanian public and private partners, announce new financing for business investment and discuss EIB support for water investment in the country.

This represents the first high-level visit to Jordan by the European Investment Bank, the world’s largest international public bank, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The European Investment Bank is a key partner for Jordan and I welcome Vice President Vigliotti on her first official visit to our country. The excellent cooperation between Jordanian and EIB experts to unlock the EIB’s unique financial and technical expertise is strengthening private sector growth and water investment across our country.” said Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“The European Investment Bank, the EU Bank, is committed to supporting transformational private and public investment across Jordan, improving access to finance by entrepreneurs and addressing the challenges of a changing climate. Jordan is a key country of operation for the EIB and over the last 43 years the EIB has supported energy, water, education, transport and private sector investment in the country. My financial and technical colleagues and I look forward to discussing how to strengthen economic resilience to existing and new challenges, and enhance the impact of future EIB engagement in Jordan.” said Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

“The European Investment Bank is the European Union’s long-term lending institution. This week’s visit will enable even closer cooperation between Jordan and Europe.” said Maria Hadjitheodosiou, European Union Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Aligning EIB engagement with Jordan’s national priorities

During the visit from 30th to 31st March Vice President Vigliotti is expected to meet the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Minister of Finance, Minister of Health, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and Minister of Water and Irrigation.

Supporting economic resilience in Jordan

The European Investment Bank has increased support for business investment in Jordan and around the world to enable companies to better tackle challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 30th March the EIB will unveil the results of the EIB Bank Lending Survey in Jordan and analysis of the short and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, assessment of climate risk and digitalization within the Jordanian banking sector.

The EIB will also confirm significant new support for business financing in Jordan in cooperation with local banking partners.

Commitment to water investment and climate action in Jordan

The European Investment Bank is the world’s largest financier for water investment and in recent years provided EUR 779 million to improve drinking water supply, sanitation and irrigation across Jordan.

On 31st March Vice President Vigliotti will participate in the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project (AAWDCP) Donor Pledging Conference.

The EIB is owned directly by the 27 European Union member states and has provided EUR 2.3 billion for long term public and private investment across Jordan since 1979.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

