The EIB strengthens its support for green and sustainable urban development in Greece with a new €500 million financing agreement in partnership with the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF)

€500 million EIB loan to finance sustainable infrastructure in cities and towns across Greece

Total EIB support under the “Antonis Tritsis” programme reaches €1 billion to improve everyday life in cities across the country

Funding targets climate-resilient, inclusive projects with strong benefits for local communities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) have signed a new €500 million loan with the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) to support hundreds of sustainable projects in cities and towns across Greece. The new funding will help local authorities invest in cleaner water, better waste management, safer roads, greener public buildings and smarter urban services.

This latest operation builds on the success of a previous €500 million loan signed in 2021 under the national “Antonis Tritsis” programme. With today’s signature and, the EIB’s total support for the programme now reaches €1 billion — making it one of the largest urban investment partnerships between Greece and the EU Bank.

“This new €500 million loan reaffirms the EIB’s strong long-standing partnership with Greece and our joint commitment to enabling sustainable urban development in every corner of the country. By supporting the “Antonis Tritsis” programme, we help local communities improve essential infrastructure, enhance resilience and deliver better quality of life for citizens. We are proud to continue our close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund to turn ambitious local projects into reality,” said EIB Vice-President, Yannis Tsakiris.

EIB helping to harness local impact of CDLF in Greece’s localities

The CDLF, a financial institution which operates as a Legal Entity of Public Law and is supervised by the Ministry of Interior, is tasked with the registry of consignments and the social and regional development by funding projects of public and social interest. For this purpose, the CDLF mainly grants loans to municipalities and prefectures, participates in development bodies and co-funds projects with the EIB. All projects must meet EU environmental and climate standards and support sustainable, inclusive urban development.

“With this signing, the funding for the projects included in the “Antonis Tritsis” Program is secured. These are projects that change the quality of life for all residents in the country, create new infrastructure and strengthen Local Government”, said Minister of the Interior of the Hellenic Republic, Thodoris Livanios.

Unlocking high impact investment across key sectors

The EIB financing will support a wide range of projects across Greek cities and towns, includingSustainable water and wastewater management

Solid waste infrastructure and recycling

Safer and more climate-resilient roads

Energy-efficient upgrades to public buildings

Urban regeneration and public space improvements

Smart city technologies and digital services

Anti-seismic measures in schools and other public infrastructure

CDLF President Mr. Dimitris Stamatis stated: “We are pleased to continue our excellent cooperation with the EIB and proud of our contribution to the design and implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s special development programme Antonis Tritsis. This programme supports a wide range of investments: urban regeneration, flood and seismic protection, water and waste management, e-mobility, renovation and construction of municipal buildings, and smart city initiatives. Our aim is to ensure that every project we finance delivers not only economic returns, but also long-term environmental and social benefits that meet the needs and improve the wellbeing of both current and future generations.”

Only projects that are climate-aligned and follow the principles of sustainable development will be eligible for funding. The investments will be spread across the country, helping cities and smaller communities address local challenges and improve quality of life.

The EIB will complement its financing with advisory services under InvestEU and other EU-supported technical assistance programmes to enhance the capacity of smaller municipalities to develop mature, sustainable and bankable projects.

About the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF)

The Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) is a public legal entity supervised by the Greek Ministry of Finance. It operates as an autonomous financial and management institution serving local and regional development, the public and social interest, and the exclusive custody and management of all forms of consignments.

The CDLF provides loans to municipalities, regional authorities and other public sector bodies for infrastructure and general interest projects, while also offering technical assistance either directly or in collaboration with other institutions.

Under the “Antonis Tritsis” programme, the CDLF has so far signed loan agreements totalling €2.7 billion, of which €1.7 billion has already been disbursed. These are financed either from CDLF’s own resources or co-financed with the EIB.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

