Major water and sanitation project in Tanzania completed with support from team europe

EIB

The €150 million project was jointly financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), European Investment Bank (EIB Global), the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and Government of Tanzania.

It involved the expanding and upgrading of the water supply and sanitation systems in Mwanza and its environs, significantly improving access to safe water and hygiene in the second largest populated area in Tanzania.

The Butimba water treatment plant, which is part of a completed €150 million Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation (LVWATSAN) project to extend and upgrade the water supply and sanitation systems in Northern Tanzania, was inaugurated in the presence of the President of United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and representatives of Team Europe who had helped finance it.

France, through the French Development Agency (AFD) supported the project with a €75 million loan, while the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) provided a loan of €45 million as well as €4 million for technical assistance. In addition, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund provided a €9.9 million grant to support long-term investment planning for the city of Mwanza and to strengthen the operational and financial capacity of local water and sanitation utilities. The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania also contributed €16 million towards implementation of the project.

The launch of the Butimba Water Treatment Plant marks a major milestone of the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation project, significantly improving water and sanitation access in the city of Mwanza and satellite towns of Misungwi, Magu, Lamadi, Bukoba and Musoma. The facility provides 44,000 cubic meters of treated water per day, benefiting approximately 450,000 people. The project has also enhanced sanitation services for over 150,000 people through a range of solutions, including innovative simplified sewerage systems tailored to Mwanza’s challenging terrain.

In her address, H.E. Anne Sophie, French Ambassador to Tanzania, said: “This water and sanitation project is exemplary. France and the European Union have worked with the Tanzanian government at bringing clean water to the people for over 20 years. It will make thousands of peoples’ lives better. This project required political will, engineering and a lot of funding. Investing in people and children, in their health and safety, is investing for the future, for all of us.”

Celine Robert, AFD Country Director for Tanzania, said: "We are extremely proud of this Butimba water treatment project, which will significantly improve water services in the area. Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project is a comprehensive program covering not only water production but also network expansion, sanitation services and capacity building for Mwanza Urban Water and Sanitation Authority. We are proud to announce that we are ready to scale up our investment in phase 2 of the program, demonstrating our continued commitment to water and sanitation in the Lake Victoria region."

The Head of the EIB Regional Hub for East Africa, Edward Claessen said: “Clean water is essential for life and this project will improve health outcomes and transform the quality of life of hundreds of thousands of Tanzanians living around Lake Victoria. The European Investment Bank is the largest financier of water projects globally and is committed to supporting more of such crucial investments.”

“This project is about improving lives—bringing clean water and better sanitation to families in Mwanza and beyond. It shows what we can achieve when we work together towards shared goals. This is the spirit of Team Europe and Global Gateway—investing in people, infrastructure, and long-term development. As we mark 50 years of EU–Tanzania partnership, we’re proud to support impactful projects that respond to real needs and build a healthier, more sustainable future for all,” said EU Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, H.E. Christine Grau.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About AFD:

AFD group is France’s implementing agency in the areas of cooperation and international solidarity. AFD Group finances and drives the transition to a fairer, safer and more resilient world, working with its partners to support communities all over the world. Drawing on the complementary strengths of its entities – Agence Française de Développement for public financing, Proparco for responsible private investment, and Expertise France for technical expertise – the Group is ideally positioned to meet all sustainable development challenges.

Working in over 160 countries, including France’s Overseas Territories and Departments, the Group adapts its operations to the realities on the ground, actively supporting local initiatives. With over 4,000 projects, whose objectives are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AFD Group works on behalf of the French people, together with all stakeholders committed to economic development and the preservation of common goods: climate, biodiversity, peace, gender equality and global health. Working by your side, toward a world in common.

About EU Delegation in Tanzania:

The Delegation of the European Union to Tanzania and the East African Community is a key actor in the relations between the European Union and Tanzania as well as the East African Community. The EU has set out the Global Gateway, a new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world. Global gateway is implemented jointly under the Team Europe banner, meaning the EU institutions and EU Member States.

About Global Gateway:

The Global Gateway strategy is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems. In a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions, together we aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

The EU-Africa Global Gateway investment package consists of €150 billion in investments to help accelerate Africa’s digital and green transition as well as support sustainable jobs growth and stronger health systems. More information on the investment package as well as country specific flagships can be found here.