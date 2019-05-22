Transport is key to developing a greener and more sustainable economy. Meet the people working on innovative projects throughout Europe.
This special episode of Future Europe examines how travelling in the future will rely more on sustainable transport and eco-friendly solutions.
Listen to this episode of Future Europe if you want to know:
- How the Tallinn airport is becoming more eco-friendly
- How the La Mure line in France is reshaping the economy of a whole community in a sustainable way
- … and why Londoners (and not only) are so enthusiast about Crossrail, a new high-speed network in London and surrounding areas
Future Europe gives you a look into your future by showing you how companies, social groups and schools are preparing for a more sustainable world. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.
Now, listen to the episode and get ready to hear great stories from the catalysts for a more sustainable future, directly from Estonia, France and the United Kingdom.