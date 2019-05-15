One way to tackle the global problems facing our communities and our planet is to create a more social future. Meet the people making a social impact on the lives of disabled people, including workers.
This special episode of Future Europe examines how social impact is changing, and shows you the projects from across Europe that illustrate the changes happening now.
Listen to this episode of Future Europe if you want to know:
- how Ilunion improves the lives of disabled people and gives them jobs across Spain
- how food waste factory Verspillingsfabriek is changing food production and making a social impact
- …and why prunes that are 3 milimetres too small will no longer be a problem.
Future Europe gives you a look into your future by showing you how companies, social groups and schools are preparing for a more sustainable world. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.
Now, listen to the episode and get ready to hear great stories from the catalysts for a more social future, directly from Spain and Netherlands.