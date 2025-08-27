Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) organised the event "The future of Sustainable Finance – Disclosure and Reporting: from setting up rules to Action and Impact" on 19 October 2023 in Madrid.

The event shed light on the new rules on Corporate Sustainability Reporting that have been introduced at EU level with the aim to modernise and strengthen the requirements related to environmental, social and governance-related information that companies have to report on. It also extended the current discussion on the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRSs). 

The event was attended by Vice-President Thomas Östros along with other EIB representatives.

  Learn more about the programme and speakers here.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union