The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) organised the event "The future of Sustainable Finance – Disclosure and Reporting: from setting up rules to Action and Impact" on 19 October 2023 in Madrid.

The event shed light on the new rules on Corporate Sustainability Reporting that have been introduced at EU level with the aim to modernise and strengthen the requirements related to environmental, social and governance-related information that companies have to report on. It also extended the current discussion on the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRSs).



The event was attended by Vice-President Thomas Östros along with other EIB representatives.

