TEAM EUROPE International Women's Day Concert in Vienna

On International Women’s Day, four strong women — two composers, one poet and one conductor — take centre stage in the TEAM EUROPE International Women’s Day Concert.

The EU Delegation in Vienna, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Austria, the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, the EIB Group Office in Austria and the Energy Community invite Dorothy Khadem-Missagh and the Beethoven Frühling Festival Orchestra to present works by Flora Marlene Geißelbrecht and Louise Farrenc. These composers create a bridge from the romantic period to present times and address pressing issues from the past and today.

In 2025, we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act (OSCE). We celebrate also the 30th anniversary of Austria’s accession to the European Union and the 70th anniversary of Austria joining the United Nations as its 70th member.

In this context, "Die Waffen nieder!" ("Lay Down Your Arms!") by contemporary Austrian composer Flora Marlene Geißelbrecht will be performed. This powerful work sets to music the words of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bertha von Suttner and serves as a call for peace. As the symphonic highlight of the evening, Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 3 will follow. A distinguished French Romantic composer, Farrenc was an early advocate for equal pay for women composers and women in general — a topic that remains as relevant today as ever.

Dorothy Khadem-Missagh, a young conductor, pianist, and founder, symbolizes a new generation of confident women. She uses her role as an artist and her presence at international platforms such as the Forbes Women’s Summit to spotlight issues like equality and empowerment.