As part of the public consultation on the revision of the EIB’s Transport Lending Policy the EIB organised an informational event for interested stakeholders.

Kris Peeters, Vice-President of the EIB, opened the event. Following introductory remarks by Hakan Lucius, Head of Corporate Responsibility, the day was divided into several sessions covering transport sectors (morning) and general themes (afternoon). In these sessions, stakeholders were invited to exchange directly with EIB staff about the issues at stake within the review. The day ended with a summary of the discussions, chaired by Gavin Dunnett, Director of Mobility, and closing remarks were made by Kris Peeters, Vice-President of the EIB.

Presentations made during the event and a summary of the discussions were published on the public consultation website after the webinar.

Should you have any questions, please send an email to: tlpconsultation@eib.org.