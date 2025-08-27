© Euraxess

Horizon Europe is the EU’s most ambitious research and innovation (R&I) framework programme.

This innovative programme provides new instruments to boost the EU R&I landscape. It establishes a target of at least 35% of expenditure for climate objectives and reinforces the EU’s commitment to facilitate R&I collaborative links in Europe and sets up a broader policy to increase global R&I cooperation. Horizon Europe – as its predecessor Horizon 2020 – is firmly anchored in excellence with a deep commitment towards fundamental science.

Through InnovFin, under Horizon 2020, the European Commission and the EIB Group have successfully supported cutting edge technologies that help to create a green, digital and healthy Europe: from new batteries, wave energy demonstration plants and floating windfarms to life science projects that fight cancer or develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska will participate in a roundtable discussion on how Horizon Europe, as well as national public and private investments, can mobilise synergies to accelerate green and digital transitions in the context of a renewed European Research Area. The discussion will also include how these synergies can be fostered in the frame of Recovery and Resilience Plans. Read her speech.

The new Recovery and Resilience Facility, core component of the Next Generation EU recovery package, represents a major chance for the Member States to get large-scale financial support for R&I investments and reforms.