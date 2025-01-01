ELENA – scaling up investment in clean energy infrastructure locally

ELENA provides technical assistance to develop energy efficiency and renewable energy investments in buildings and support sustainable urban transport.

The EIB organised a series of events to give more information on how ELENA works and how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally. During these events, participants had the opportunity to find out how to apply for an ELENA grant, what kind of investment portfolios are eligible and see concrete examples from ongoing projects.

The events took place across the EU’s 27 Member States.