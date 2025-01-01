EIB representatives will attend the European Week of Regions and Cities, the annual four-day event held in Brussels organized the DG REGIO and the European Committee of the Regions, that brings together about 6,000 experts in regional and local development. for more than 100 workshops and debates. The EIB, as the EU Bank, has supported EU regional development for over 60 years and provides at least 30% of its annual financing for cohesion policy. At the event, we will present EIB financial products and advisory services for regions and cities and highlight flagship project examples.

Read the full programme here

Join the EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2019

The EIB will participate in several sessions of the main programme: