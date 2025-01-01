Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The 2019 Annual Economics Conference of the European Investment Bank was held

Under the overarching theme of “Striving for competitiveness and inclusion: what policies for Europe?” the EIB’s flagship Annual Economics Conference in  featured an engaging programme of panel discussions and investment outlook sessions covering topics of competitiveness, sustainability and inclusion in an ever-evolving global economy. Individual sessions covered topics including digitalisation, innovation and technological transformation, as well as the latest trends that shape future investment opportunities in and outside of Europe.

The 2019 edition of EIB’s annual high-level conference was organised in cooperation with Columbia University, OECD and SUERF (The European Monetary and Finance Forum).

Speakers included Werner Hoyer, Klaus Regling, Philippe Aghion, , Mariana Mazzucato, Catherine Mann, Vίtor Gaspar, Pier Carlo Padoan, Mahmood Pradhan, Beata Javorcik, Laurence Boone, Philip R. Lane, Debora Revoltella, Jan Švejnar, Reinhilde Veugelers and many more.

>@EIB

The EIB Investment Report 2019/2020: accelerating Europe's transformation points out the threat of the economic slowdown to investment. Europe faces three historic challenges that must be addressed through reforms and more investment: revitalising the global competitiveness of the European economy, transitioning to a net-zero carbon economy, and ensuring that it really works for all European citizens.
 

Read the report  

Highlights of the EIB Annual Economics Conference 2019

This two-day conference took place on 26 November 2019 from 14.00 to 18.30 and continued on 27 November from 9.00 to 18.00. The second day featured a series of parallel sessions allowing conference participants to delve into a range of topics including the implications for firms of digital and technological transformations, the inclusiveness challenge in the ongoing digitalisation of economies, as well as the role of policies and government involvement in supporting access to finance for innovation.

Click here to consult the full conference programme

  • Investment Report 2019
  • Investment Report 2019: Key Findings

