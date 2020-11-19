Thierry Deau, Investment Committee member and founder and chief executive of Meridiam, Paris

We focused very much on additionality. All members of the Investment Committee were very conscious of the fact that if we were going to use taxpayers’ money, there had to be a good reason. We relied on the pillar assessment of the documentation that was proposed. But everyone’s experience came into play from a sector perspective. Obviously, there were a number of things—for example, market failure, which is quite well-defined and at same time not well-defined—that gave us an additional perspective on whatever the EIB staff were proposing as an analysis. We brought discipline and consistency to the assessment of additionality. The climate and the climate transition were a big topic, but we all shared the view that economic growth was not just about jobs. Access to social services was also pushed as much as research and development, even though R&D was a concern for everyone because there is a real market failure in this field in Europe. We focused on making sure every one of the projects could have real impact.

On additionality, we had two debates. Once with EIB staff, because they initially had a concept of additionality that was that if something fits the regulation, it’s additional, and therefore let’s move along. Then we had an internal debate to figure out what we thought was important, really assessing the impact. We came to a real consensus, I think, after the first year and half.

Professionally, this was a rewarding conversation that broadened my knowledge and understanding of sectors that I don’t necessarily deal with every day. I’m on the investment side. I’ve known the EIB for 30 years. But things that were new for the Bank—SMEs, for instance—gave me a broader view of how financial products in the EU were percolating through the economic framework via SMEs with various financial intermediaries, which is quite fascinating. It gave me a wider overview of the efficiency of EU instruments. From the outside, it can look a little complex. But it’s not that complex.

For me, it was a truly European experience. I was pleased that there were ten of us from different Member States coming to a consensus on what was important in terms of supporting an economic programme and deploying this instrument. Europe is often caricatured, but when it comes to doing things in a concrete way, we can actually be quite efficient. That strengthened my belief that we probably need more Europe. And we need Europe to be more concrete.