Dalia Dubovske, Investment Committee
EFSI was not just another pocket of money. It came with the call for broad structural reforms and with the European Investment Advisory Hub. When formulating any economic programme, we need to understand how it will work and be implemented, and by whom—along with what is needed to make it happen. Policymakers have to think ahead in terms of how operations should or shouldn’t be implemented and what actions they envisage. Sometimes the reality can deviate from what was intended by policymakers, if the policy decision was vague.
Gordon Bajnai, Investment Committee member, former Hungarian prime minister and head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens
EFSI is an unprecedented experiment in how to combine public and private resources. It’s a combination of a policy-driven stimulus programme with private resources that becomes a significant multiplier of this private financing. It’s an illustration of how to combine public policy goals with private sector resources and interests in the best way. The question is how do you channel private money to serve the common good? EFSI is the answer.
The programme was conceived at an historic moment for Europe when Juncker’s Commission wanted to create a recovery plan from the previous crisis. But from a recovery plan and stimulus programme, this post-crisis management tool evolved into an economic development tool, focusing on the greening of Europe, green infrastructure, research and innovation and small and medium-sized enterprises, plus an overarching cohesion target. It became an industrial economic policy tool. With COVID-19, we may be going back to the roots of EFSI. What Europe needs now is a classic stimulus programme. It’s good that we now have something tried and tested for that.
The Investment Committee’s role is to make sure that the public policy goals are present and achieved in each and every project and that they are matched with the private sector’s market interests. The Investment Committee is an independent body and is not driven by the bureaucratic or administrative concerns of an EU institution like the EIB. But it’s not driven by the profit considerations of the private sector either.
How do we make sure that public policy considerations don’t kill the mobilisation of private finance? We have to strike a balance. We were independent and not part of the Bank, but our mission was to continuously represent public policy goals.
Additionality was one of the most frequent and meaningful debates in the committee. It’s no easy task for the EIB to balance being additional with optimising how private resources are crowded in—that is, to achieve the public policy goal with the minimum use of public money. I couldn’t say that the best possible results were always attained, but overall I believe that we did go in the right direction.