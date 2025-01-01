Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Past Presidents

This page provides an overview of the EIB's past Presidents since 1958.

Werner Hoyer

President from January 2012 to December 2023

Under Werner Hoyer, the EIB transformed into the primary financial pillar in the European Union’s response to a range of crises. In his 12 years at the helm, Hoyer forged a central role for the Bank in massive programmes designed to repair Europe’s economy after the sovereign debt crisis, to boost businesses hit by the pandemic, and to support Ukraine in the face of repeated Russian invasion.

Philippe Maystadt

President from January 2000 to December 2011

During his tenure, he helped transform the EIB into a major force for financing critical infrastructure and small business growth across Europe. He also emphasized that the EIB was an institution serving the political objectives of the European Union.

Brian Unwin

EIB President from April 1993 to December 1999

Sir Brian Unwin significantly contributed to the implementation of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), while expanding the EIB’s operations, particularly with regard to investments in infrastructure projects on a European scale, thanks to the trans-European networks (TENs).

Ernst-Günther Bröder

President from August 1984 to March 1993

Ernst-Günther Bröder led the bank through a period of growth at the time of the enlargement in 1986 and then the implementation of the Single European Act. He also set in motion the preparations for the enlargement to the East, by means of the first loans granted to Poland and Hungary from 1990.

Yves Le Portz

President from September 1970 to July 1984

Yves Le Portz is considered one of the major figures in the bank’s history, he significantly developed its activities in support of a common market which was undergoing profound changes, and also outside the territory of the Community’s Member States, to which he was particularly attentive.

Paride Formentini

President from June 1959 to September 1970

Paride Formentini was familiar with all the financial institutions of Italy, with which he had to establish close collaboration so that the EIB might take action to promote the development of the Mezzogiorno, which was one of the bank’s major objectives during his presidency.

Pietro Campilli

President from February 1958 to May 1959

In 1958, he was given the task of constructing and developing the brand-new European Investment Bank, which he nonetheless had to leave as early as May 1959, having been assigned to other duties.