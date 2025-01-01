Board Advisory Group on EIB's Global Operations

The Board Advisory Group gives non-binding opinions to the EIB Board of Directors on financing proposals which concern activities outside the European Union. The Group also advises the Board of Directors on branch strategies, business plans and policies dedicated to EIB Global.
The AG comprises one member and one alternate from each EU Member State, as well as two members and two alternates from the European Commission and the European External Action Service. AG members and alternates are appointed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations made by the Member States, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.
|Member
|Alternate
|
Mr. Philippe NIZEYIMANA
|
Ms. Gaëlle JULLIEN
|
Ms. Milena BLAGOEVA
|
Ms. Rositsa DIMITROVA
|
Ms. Denisa TEŠNAROVÁ
|
Ms. Nikola KONEČNÁ
|Ms. Ditte Tøffner HAMBERG
Head of Section – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
|
Mr. Morten KLINGE
|Mr. Simon AKBAL
Policy Advisor – Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany
|
Mr. Holger MARIENBURG
|
Ms. Kristiina ABEL
|Ms. Riina LAIGO
Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Estonia
|
Ms. Mary KEENEY
|
Mr. Stephen O'SHEA
|
Ms. Pavlina SPANOU
|
Mr. Achilleas TZIMAS
|Ms. Almudena MARTÍN-GONZÁLES SÁNCHEZ
Technical Advisor – Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain
|Ms. Isabel GARAYO ORBE
Alternate Deputy Director General – Ministry of Economic, Trade and Business of Spain
|
Mr. Emmanuel CHAY
|
Mr. Bruno BOSLE
|Ms. Jadranka HAJDINJAK
Head of Service for Project and Financial Monitoring – Ministry of Finance of Croatia
|Ms. Larisa VUKOJA
Senior Advisor, Specialist – Ministry of Finance of Croatia
|
Mr. Simone BERARDI
|
Mr. Tony PERSICO
|
Mr. Costas CONSTANTINIDES
|Mr. Pavlos THEODOROU
Economic Officer – Ministry of Finance of Cyprus
|Ms. Liene VITOLA
Head of Division – Ministry of Finance of Latvia
|
Ms. Aija PALEJA
|
Ms. Dovilė JASAITIENĖ
|
Ms. Loreta SADZEVIČIŪTĖ
|
Mr. Miguel MARQUES
|
Ms. Lisa KERSCH
|Mr. Dániel LISTÁR
Head of Unit – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary
|Ms. Hajnalka TRUBIÁNSZKI
International Expert – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary
|
Vacant position
|
Vacant position
|Ms Denise VAN WINKOOP-BROM
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Netherlands
|Ms. Maya TASELAAR
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands
|
Vacant position
|
Mr. Klaus STEINER
|
Mr. Damian SZOSTEK
|Ms. Ewa HASNIK
Chief expert – Ministry of Finance of Poland
|
Mr. Filipe CARTAXO
|
Ms. Rosa Maria Caetano
|
Ms. Maria-Anca CRAIU
|
Ms. Denisa BACIU
|
Mr. Martin ZDOVC
|
Vacant position
|
Mr. Marek ROCKAR
|
Ms. Eva HORVÁTHOVÁ
|Ms. Kaisa HEIKKILÄ
Team Leader - Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland
|
Ms. Anne af URSIN
|Ms. Erika CARLSSON
Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Sweden
|Ms. Anna RÄÄS
Desk Officer – Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
|
Mr. Kay PARPLIES
|
Ms. Vanessa MERKER
|Mr. Lukáš VESELÝ
Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, European Commission
|
Ms. Saila VALTONEN
|Vacant position
|
Mr Björn KUIL