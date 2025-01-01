Search En menu en ClientConnect
Board Advisory Group on EIB's Global Operations

The Board Advisory Group gives non-binding opinions to the EIB Board of Directors on financing proposals which concern activities outside the European Union. The Group also advises the Board of Directors on branch strategies, business plans and policies dedicated to EIB Global.

The AG comprises one member and one alternate from each EU Member State, as well as two members and two alternates from the European Commission and the European External Action Service. AG members and alternates are appointed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations made by the Member States, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

Member Alternate

Mr. Philippe NIZEYIMANA
Advisor MDB Desk– Ministry of Finance of Belgium

Ms. Gaëlle JULLIEN
European financial instruments expert – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Development Cooperation of Belgium

Ms. Milena BLAGOEVA
Head of European Financial Institutions Division – Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria

Ms. Rositsa DIMITROVA
State Expert – Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria

Ms. Denisa TEŠNAROVÁ
Expert, Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic

Ms. Nikola KONEČNÁ
Desk Officer – Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic
Ms. Ditte Tøffner HAMBERG
Head of Section – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark

Mr. Morten KLINGE
Chief Special Advisor – Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs
Mr. Simon AKBAL
Policy Advisor – Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany

Mr. Holger MARIENBURG
Deputy Head of Division– Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany

Ms. Kristiina ABEL
Advisor - Ministry of Finance of Estonia

 Ms. Riina LAIGO
Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Estonia

Ms. Mary KEENEY
Assistant Principal Officer – Department of Finance of Ireland

Mr. Stephen O'SHEA
Deputy Director – Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland

Ms. Pavlina SPANOU
Deputy Head of International Relations Department – Ministry of Finance of Greece

Mr. Achilleas TZIMAS
Official – Ministry of Finance of Greece
Ms. Almudena MARTÍN-GONZÁLES SÁNCHEZ
Technical Advisor – Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain		 Ms. Isabel GARAYO ORBE
Alternate Deputy Director General – Ministry of Economic, Trade and Business of Spain

Mr. Emmanuel CHAY
Deputy Assistant Director for European Affairs
Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France.

Mr. Bruno BOSLE
Director Mobilisation & International Partnerships
Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
Ms. Jadranka HAJDINJAK
Head of Service for Project and Financial Monitoring – Ministry of Finance of Croatia		 Ms. Larisa VUKOJA
Senior Advisor, Specialist – Ministry of Finance of Croatia

Mr. Simone BERARDI
Advisor – Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy

Mr. Tony PERSICO
Advisor – Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy

Mr. Costas CONSTANTINIDES
Financial Officer A' – Ministry of Finance of Cyprus

 Mr. Pavlos THEODOROU
Economic Officer – Ministry of Finance of Cyprus
Ms. Liene VITOLA
Head of Division – Ministry of Finance of Latvia

Ms. Aija PALEJA
Senior Expert – Ministry of Finance of Latvia

Ms. Dovilė JASAITIENĖ
Head of Division – Ministry of Finance of Lithuania

Ms. Loreta SADZEVIČIŪTĖ
Chief Specialist – Ministry of Finance of Lithuania

Mr. Miguel MARQUES
Deputy Director – Ministry of Finance of Luxembourg

Ms. Lisa KERSCH
Agente de la coopération – Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defense, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg
Mr. Dániel LISTÁR
Head of Unit – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary		 Ms. Hajnalka TRUBIÁNSZKI
International Expert – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary

Vacant position

Vacant position
Ms Denise VAN WINKOOP-BROM
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Netherlands		 Ms. Maya TASELAAR
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands

Vacant position

Mr. Klaus STEINER
Deputy Head of Department – Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria

Mr. Damian SZOSTEK
Head of Division – Ministry of Finance of Poland

 Ms. Ewa HASNIK
Chief expert – Ministry of Finance of Poland

Mr. Filipe CARTAXO
Member of the Board of Directors of the EIB

Ms. Rosa Maria Caetano
Deputy Director General – Ministry of Finance of Portugal

Ms. Maria-Anca CRAIU
Expert – Ministry of Finance of Romania

Ms. Denisa BACIU
Counsellor – Ministry of Finance of Romania

Mr. Martin ZDOVC
Secretary – Ministry of Finance of Slovenia

Vacant position

Mr. Marek ROCKAR
General Counsellor – Ministry of Finance of Slovakia

Ms. Eva HORVÁTHOVÁ
General Counsellor– Ministry of Finance of Slovakia
Ms. Kaisa HEIKKILÄ
Team Leader - Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Ms. Anne af URSIN
Financial Counsellor – Ministry of Finance of Finland
Ms. Erika CARLSSON
Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Sweden		 Ms. Anna RÄÄS
Desk Officer – Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Mr. Kay PARPLIES
Head of Unit, Directorate-General for International Partnerships, European Commission

Ms. Vanessa MERKER
Policy Officer – Directorate-General for International Partnerships, European Commission
Mr. Lukáš VESELÝ
Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, European Commission

Ms. Saila VALTONEN
Adviser – Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission
Vacant position

Mr Björn KUIL
Policy Officer – European External Action Service