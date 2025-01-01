Board Advisory Group on EIB's Global Operations

The Board Advisory Group gives non-binding opinions to the EIB Board of Directors on financing proposals which concern activities outside the European Union. The Group also advises the Board of Directors on branch strategies, business plans and policies dedicated to EIB Global.

The AG comprises one member and one alternate from each EU Member State, as well as two members and two alternates from the European Commission and the European External Action Service. AG members and alternates are appointed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations made by the Member States, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.