Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Strategy, policy and governance

Apply now  

As the EU’s bank and one of the world’s largest multilateral lenders, the EIB holds a distinctive and high-profile position. Our Strategy, Policy, and Governance team plays a vital role in upholding the Bank’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence. Join us to apply your skills in shaping policies and standards that reinforce our integrity and strengthen our relationships with stakeholders across Europe and beyond.

Resources

Our recruitment process

Take a look at how our selection process works.

Living in Luxembourg

Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.