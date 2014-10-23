Teil der Serie :
BeschreibungEine der Folgen der Krise ist, dass viele Banken kaum noch Darlehen an relativ risikoreiche Kunden wie KMU und junge innovative Firmen vergeben können, weil sie strengere Eigenkapitalvorschriften beachten müssen und sich die Qualität der Aktiva in ihren Bilanzen deutlich verschlechtert hat. Für die Zukunft ist es aber entscheidend, dass der wirtschaftliche Aufschwung in Europa nicht durch einen geschwächten Bankensektor gebremst wird. Diese Broschüre stellt die Faktoren vor, die das Bankkreditgeschäft in Europa stagnieren lassen und zeigt vier Möglichkeiten, um die Auswirkungen strengerer Bankenregeln abzufedern, die die Kreditvergabe und den Aufschwung behindern könnten: die Weiterentwicklung direkter Kapitalmarktfinanzierungen als Alternative für Unternehmen, die Weiterentwicklung von Verbriefungen, ein verstärktes Angebot von Kreditgarantien sowie Maßnahmen, um hohe Problemkreditquoten zu verringern.
Alle Publikationen in dieser Reihe
