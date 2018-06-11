  • Publikationsinformationen

    11 Juni 2018

    • Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung
    • Gesundheit und Life Sciences
    • Wirtschaft
    • Entwicklung weltweit
    • Soziale Infrastruktur
Wir brauchen einen schlüssigen, zukunftsgerichteten Plan für Bildung und Qualifizierung. Dann wird Europa mehr Innovationen hervorbringen, im Wettstreit um Technologien vorne mitspielen, besser qualifizierte Arbeitskräfte haben und mehr Chancengleichheit schaffen.