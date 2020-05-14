Part of the series :
Description
High growth startups are widely recognized as key sources of employment, productivity growth and innovation. However, while the long-term impact of the COVID-19 crisis on startups remains to be seen, many now face greater constraints than before. Continued policy support for startups therefore remains vital.
In order to guide European policymakers, it is important to understand the key characteristics of high growth startups and gain insights into what sets them apart from other startups. In addition, this report examines the persistent gap between Europe and the United States (US) in terms of startup activity. The findings underscore the role of high growth startups for innovation ecosystems in Europe. The report also highlights some ways governments can continue to support startups by encouraging collaborations with startups as an active innovation partner. The report draws from unique sets of data, including the general module of the European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS) survey 2019 and the EIBIS Start-up and Scale-up Survey 2019.
All publications in this series
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Rural connectivity toolkit
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Smart Cities, Smart Investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe
- Investing in Europe’s future: the role of education and skills
- Inequality in Europe
- Migration and the EU: Challenges, opportunities, the role of EIB
- Restoring EU competitiveness
- Unlocking lending in Europe
- ECON Note - The impact of the recession in 2008-2009 on EU regional convergence
- ECON Note - PPPs and their financing in Europe
- ECON Note n°02-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Innovation and productivity growth in the EU services sector
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999